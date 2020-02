View this post on Instagram

Post-turkey day glute workout 🍑 Bookmark and save! – 🍑 RDLs single leg with hex bar: 4×10 each leg 🍑 Banded Box squats: 4×10 (bands can be found at Presleykpfit.com) 🍑 Cable pull-throughs: 4×15 🍑 Cable kickback 21s: 3 sets total (7 bottom, 7 top, 7 full) 🍹 I’ve been pairing my @1upnutrition raspberry lemonade BCAAs with unflavored pure rebuild during my workouts to help build lean muscle ! Code: Presleykp – Be on the lookout for a giveaway coming soon! 👀 you don’t want to miss this