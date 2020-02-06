Kirk Douglas es una gran leyenda del cine, y quien dejó este mundo ayer, al morir a los 103 años de edad.
Pero Douglas dejó un gran legado actoral, el cual le valió un Oscar honorífico en 1996, tras haber sido nominado a Mejor Actor en tres ocasiones.
Douglas dio vida a personajes memorables en el séptimo arte, desde el esclavo Espartaco hasta el pintor Van Gogh; es por eso que hemos enlistado cinco películas de Kirk Douglas que no te puedes perder.
¡Toma nota!
El ídolo de barro (1949)
Cautivos del mal (1952)
20 mil leguas de viaje submarino (1954)
Sed de vivir (1956)
Espartaco (1960)
Además, la filmografía de Kirk Douglas –muchas de estas películas también producidas por él– incluyen:
- “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers”, 1946
- “Mourning Becomes Electra”, 1947
- “Out of the Past”, 1947
- “I Walk Alone”, 1948
- “The Walls of Jerico”, 1948
- “My Dear Secretary”, 1948
- “A Letter to Three Wives”, 1949
- “Champion”, 1949
- “Young Man With a Horn”, 1950
- “The Glass Menagerie”, 1950
- “Along the Great Divide”, 1951
- “The Big Carnival” (o “Ace in the Hole”), 1951
- “Detective Story”, 1951
- “The Big Trees”, 1952
- “The Big Sky”, 1952
- “The Bad and the Beautiful”, 1953
- “The Story of Three Loves”, 1953
- “The Juggler”, 1953
- “Act of Love”, 1954
- “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, 1954
- “The Racers”, 1955
- “Man Without a Star”, 1955
- “The Indian Fighter”, 1955
- “Lust for Life”, 1956
- “Top Secret Affair”, 1957
- “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”, 1957
- “Paths of Glory”, 1958
- “The Vikings”, 1958
- “Last Train From Gun Hill”, 1959
- “The Devil’s Disciple”, 1959
- “Strangers When We Meet”, 1960
- “Spartacus”, 1960
- “The Last Sunset”, 1961
- “Town Without Pity”, 1961
- “Lonely Are the Brave”, 1962
- “Two Weeks in Another Town”, 1962
- “The Hook”, 1963
- “The List of Adrian Messenger”, 1963
- “For Love or Money”, 1963
- “Seven Days in May”, 1964
- “In Harm’s Way”, 1965
- “The Heroes of Telemark”, 1965
- “Cast a Giant Shadow”, 1966
- “Is Paris Burning?”, 1966
- “The Way West”, 1967
- “The War Wagon”, 1967
- “A Lovely Way to Die”, 1968
- “The Brotherhood”, 1968
- “The Arrangement”, 1969
- “There Was A Crooked Man”, 1970
- “Summertree”, 1971 (sólo como productor)
- “The Light at the Edge of the World”, 1971
- “A Gunfight”, 1971
- “Catch Me a Spy”, 1971
- “Hearts and Minds”, 1972
- “Scalawag”, 1973
- “Once Is Not Enough”, 1975
- “Posse”, 1975
- “Holocaust 2000”, 1977
- “Victory at Entebbe”, 1977 (película para televisión)
- “The Fury”, 1978
- “The Villain”, 1978
- “Saturn 3”, 1979
- “The Final Countdown”, 1980
- “The Man From Snowy River”, 1982
- “Remembrance of Love”, 1982 (película para televisión)
- “Eddie Macon’s Run”, 1983
- “Amos”, 1985 (película para televisión)
- “Tough Guys”, 1986
- “Queenie”, 1987 (película para televisión)
- “Inherit the Wind”, 1988 (película para televisión)
- “Oscar”, 1991
- “Welcome to Veraz”, 1992
- “The Secret”, 1992 (película para televisión)
- “Greedy”, 1994
- “Take Me Home Again”, 1994 (película para televisión)
- “Diamonds”, 1999
- “It Runs in the Family”, 2003
Te puede interesar:
¿Quién era Kirk Douglas, el patriarca de Hollywood?
Kirk Douglas muere a los 103 años
- Advertisement -