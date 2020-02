View this post on Instagram

hello my loves✨✨ ahh the lotr vibes I get from this photo🥺 take me to the shire pls!! What are some of your favorite movies? Or do you only have one top fave? I have sooooo many omg!! Pls tell me if you've watched any of them so we can fangirl together😂 -Dead Poets Society: I've watched this such a long time ago but I vividly remember absolutely loving it. I just loved the vibe and the topics it covers, and it was just so poetic!! -Little Women: I haven't watched the new version with Timmy, Florence and Emma Watson yet🥺 but the old version is soooo good!! I LOVED IT. I love Winona as an actress & I loved the story so much. I ordered the book immediately after watching the movie! -It 1: I'm not a horror kind of gal but I loved this movie so much! I've watched it 2 times now and I'm obsessed with the children😂 their friendship is so wholesome and cute & that's reason enough for me to adore it! -Call me by your name: DUH. No explanation needed. ELIO ELIO ELIO. I've probs forgotten some and will come back later and be like OH NO I forgot to mention this movie😂 oh well we'll see!! I just finished watching Ps. I still love you by the way, I'm going to start Sex Education this evening😏🙌🏼