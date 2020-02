View this post on Instagram

When I found out I was having twin boys, I cried. For a whole day. I thought that because I already had my son, I should be having a daughter. I thought I didn't need more boys. In fact, I think those exact words actually came out of my mouth. But I was wrong. God was right. I was supposed to have these two more boys. They were meant to be and God knew exactly what He was doing. Having three sons has been a tremendous blessing and I love them with all my being. Being their mommy is my greatest joy. They light up my life. My heart is full. And I can't imagine my life without them.