DID YOU KNOW? ⠀ Canada first observed Daylight Saving Time in Port Arthur, Ontario (today's Thunder Bay) in 1908. ⠀ ⠀ This Sunday (March 8) is Daylight Saving Time. Remember to set your clocks one hour forward to take advantage of that extra sunlight. ⠀ ⠀ #DaylightSavingTime