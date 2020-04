View this post on Instagram

Happy International Women’s Day!! I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible women. My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women they have become.. smart, strong, amazing moms to my grandkids, hard working women that inspire so many, including me, every single day! It brings me so much joy to see my grandkids grow, and I can’t wait to see everything they will achieve knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! To all women and girls reading this, today let’s celebrate!! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow! Here to us, ladies! 💗 #HappyInternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay