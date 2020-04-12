Las diez canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

  1. “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
  2. “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
  3. “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
  4. “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
  5. “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
  6. “Rojo” – J Balvin
  7. “Hola (remix)” – Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn “El All Star”
  8. “Diosa” – Myke Towers
  9. “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
  10. “Dance Monkey” – Tones and I

CHILE

  1. “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
  2. “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
  3. “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
  4. “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
  5. “La santa” – Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
  6. “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
  7. “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech
  8. “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
  9. “Elegí” – Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro
  10. “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj

COLOMBIA

  1. “Rojo” – J Balvin
  2. “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
  3. “Amarillo” – J Balvin
  4. “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
  5. “Morado” – J Balvin
  6. “Azul” – J Balvin
  7. “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
  8. “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
  9. “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
  10. “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech

ESPAÑA

  1. “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
  2. “Amarillo” – J Balvin
  3. “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
  4. “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
  5. “Rojo” – J Balvin
  6. “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
  7. “4 besos” – Rauw Alejandro, Lalo Ebratt, Lola Indigo
  8. “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
  9. “Una mala (remix)” – El Completo Rd con Chimbala
  10. “Morado” – J Balvin

MÉXICO

  1. “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
  2. “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
  3. “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech
  4. “Rojo” – J Balvin
  5. “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
  6. “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
  7. “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
  8. “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
  9. “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
  10. “Morado” – J Balvin
- Advertisement -

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor