Las diez canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
- “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
- “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
- “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
- “Rojo” – J Balvin
- “Hola (remix)” – Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn “El All Star”
- “Diosa” – Myke Towers
- “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
- “Dance Monkey” – Tones and I
CHILE
- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
- “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
- “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
- “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
- “La santa” – Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
- “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
- “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Elegí” – Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro
- “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
COLOMBIA
- “Rojo” – J Balvin
- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
- “Amarillo” – J Balvin
- “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
- “Morado” – J Balvin
- “Azul” – J Balvin
- “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
- “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech
ESPAÑA
- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
- “Amarillo” – J Balvin
- “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
- “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
- “Rojo” – J Balvin
- “Tattoo” – Rauw Alejandro
- “4 besos” – Rauw Alejandro, Lalo Ebratt, Lola Indigo
- “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
- “Una mala (remix)” – El Completo Rd con Chimbala
- “Morado” – J Balvin
MÉXICO
- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
- “Yo perreo sola” – Bad Bunny
- “Si veo a tu mamá” – Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Rojo” – J Balvin
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Tusa” – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
- “La difícil” – Bad Bunny
- “Ignorantes” – Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Sigues con él” – Arcángel, Sech, Dímelo Flow
- “Morado” – J Balvin
