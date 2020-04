View this post on Instagram

There's a Mormon reference in a show about ultra-Orthodox Jews?! No, no there is not. AND YET watching this new mini-series felt surprisingly familiar. The show explicitly depicts spiritual rites and reduces this community to one that values women solely for their ability to get pregnant. Half of me watched with genuine interest in learning more, the other half wanted to turn it off. Because I know what it's like to see temple garments show up on soapy TV shows. I can't count how often people have made jokes about how many Moms I have. I don't mean to over-simplify or assume an experience that isn't mine, but I felt sympathetic to another religious community being reduced to its most salacious parts. I wish there was an Instagram account called 'Hasidic Jews in media,' because I can't help but think there is more to this story. Has anyone else watched this? Would love to hear your thoughts.