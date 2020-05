View this post on Instagram

We are proud to support @who in the global fight against #COVID19. Buy/stream ‘You Are The Champions’ Queen + @AdamLambert’s New Lockdown version of the iconic track, with all proceeds going towards supporting frontline health workers. Buy/stream at Link in Bio ⬆️ Watch the Full Video over at YouTube.com/OfficialQueen 🎥 All Proceeds go to the #COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the @unitednations Foundation to support frontline health workers. 🙏🏼Find out more at: https://covid19responsefund.org/?&ms=champions #YouAreTheChampions 🧡 @BrianMayForreal @rogertaylorofficial @adamlambert