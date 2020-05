View this post on Instagram

Find cups are causing you bladder pressure or discomfort? A softer cup or one with a more form fitting curve may be just the answer. We’ve reviewed the @kind.cup (left) and the @saaltco Soft (right) and those videos are on our YouTube channel. #menstrualcup #menstrualcups #putacupinit #menstruation #periods #saaltsoft #passthesaalt