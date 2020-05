View this post on Instagram

UPDATE ON Brazilian RAFFLE: Reduced ticket option! I just wanted to quickly update some raffle news. As you may heard, phase three small businesses, such as mine, could possibly be closed for another couple months until we are allowed to reopen. Without currently generating a full income, your support and generosity thus far has carried me through this very uncertain time for my small business, and I'm so very grateful! I recently got to thinking, that these are difficult times for all of us, and entering may not be possible for everyone. My intent on doing this raffle is not only to pay my bills at sweet to the soul, but also to give back a little bit for all your support. So I've reduced an entry price to make this contest available to more people, with a small change. * I have decided to make a $10 ticket option, however, instead of one full year of Brazilians, you would win six months worth of them. Don't worry, if you already entered the contest, all $20 or more entries, will still be valid for one year worth of free Brazilians. Contest has also been extended one week, and ends May, 29th at 11:59pm. * Raffle Details:. $10 one entry- Six months of free Brazilans. The following ticket entries are for ONE YEAR of free Brazilians:. $20 for one entry $30 for three entries $40 for five entries. For purchase, send payment to Venmo at Fiorina-Garcia with raffle and your instagram handle or email in notes. Contest ends Friday, May 29th at 11:59pm and winners will be announced on instagram, or through email. Thank you for your support and Good luck! Xo, Fiorina * * * #whittier #uptownwhittier #brazilianwaxing #hardwax #wax #waxing #bikiniwax #women #woman #vagina #noni #female #ladyparts #brazilianwax #skin Disclamer: Please note, Brazilians are non-transferable, cannot be redeemed for cash, and all sweet to the soul policies, including no shows, are subject to cancelation fees. Contest is subject cancellation at any time, at which point, you would receive a full refund of your entry amount upon notice.