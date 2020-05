View this post on Instagram

Could tomorrow be the day SCOTUS hands down its Title VII decisions? This is arguably more important than the ruling on marriage equality when it comes to LGBT+ progress and LGBT+ equality in the US. Does an employer have the right to discriminate against a person because of their sexual orientation or gender identity? Regardless of whether SCOTUS announces its decision tomorrow, Out Leadership looks forward to discussing SCOTUS and Title VII with member firm @bakerhostetler and community partner @lambdalegal during an episode of Leadership Lounge on Friday, May 8 at 12pm EST! #BakerHostetler #LambdaLegal #OutLeadership #SCOTUS #TitleVII #LGBTQ #WorkplaceDiscrimination #LeadershipLounge #LGBTProgress #LGBTEquality #SexualOrientation #GenderIdentity #HumanRights