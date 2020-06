View this post on Instagram

#queerantine A Secret Love (2020) . Who doesn't love a documentary about 65-year journey of love and overcoming prejudice. Can't imagine going through what they did. I love that you can see how much they love eachother ♥ . *SPOILERS* Did Pat really gaslight Diana about hiding the money? What's her motivation? Like they literally had cameras following them…? Why 👏 you 👏 lyin?!? 👏 #cinephile #moviereview #quarantinemovies #quarantinefilms #asecretlovenetflix