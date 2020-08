View this post on Instagram

Wuhan Rave Party – No Mask, No Social Distancing. Are things getting normal or has China Played Foul. (Read the entire story below) Thousands of people attended an outdoor rave in a water park in Wuhan, China, over the weekend, eight months after Covid-19 was first detected in the city, the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic. Images show revelers at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park enjoying music and having fun with inflatables — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight. While coronavirus is still having devastating effects around the world, the situation in Wuhan is now very different. Life has gradually returned to normal since the metropolis of 11 million people lifted a stringent 76-day lockdown in early April. The city hasn’t reported any new cases since mid-May. (📸: STR/AFP via Getty Images) #Wuhan #raveparty #Wuhanrave #wuhanraveparty #mayabeach #maysbeachwaterpark #waterpark #wuhanmayabeach #china #chinese #coronaviruspandemic #pandemic #pandemic2020 #covid_19 #coronavirus