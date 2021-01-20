Kamala Harris ha prestado juramento como la primera vicepresidenta mujer. La ex senadora por California es la primera persona negra y de ascendencia asiática elegida a la vicepresidencia.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president shortly before noon, making her the first woman to hold the country’s second-highest office pic.twitter.com/PFUU7I20hx

Le tomó juramento la jueza Sonia Sotomayor, la primera miembro latina de la Corte Suprema.

#BREAKING: Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States. She is the first Black VP, first Asian-American VP, and first female VP in U.S. history. #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/Z8IfXs5lfe