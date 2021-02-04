A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la edición número 27 de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, según se anunció el jueves.

Premios SAG al cine

Elenco:

  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Minari”
  • “One Night in Miami”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Actor:

  • Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
  • Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
  • Gary Oldman, “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actriz:

  • Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor de reparto:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Actriz de reparto:

  • Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Olvia Colman, “The Father”
  • Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”
  • Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Elenco de dobles:

  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “Mulan”
  • “News of the World”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • “Wonder Woman 1984”

Premios SAG a la televisión

Elenco de una serie de drama:

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Bridgerton”
  • “The Crown”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “Ozark”

Actor en una serie de drama:

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Regé-Jean Page; “Bridgerton”

Actriz en una serie de drama:

  • Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elenco de una serie de comedia

  • “Dead to Me”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “The Great”
  • “Schitt’s Creek”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Actor en una serie de comedia:

  • Nicolas Hoult, “The Great
  • Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Actriz en una serie de comedia:

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

  • Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
  • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
  • Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

  • Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
  • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Elenco de dobles:

  • “The Boys”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Westworld”

