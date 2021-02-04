A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la edición número 27 de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, según se anunció el jueves.
Premios SAG al cine
Elenco:
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Minari”
- “One Night in Miami”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Actor:
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Actriz:
- Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Actor de reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Actriz de reparto:
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olvia Colman, “The Father”
- Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”
- Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Elenco de dobles:
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mulan”
- “News of the World”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Premios SAG a la televisión
Elenco de una serie de drama:
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “Ozark”
Actor en una serie de drama:
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Regé-Jean Page; “Bridgerton”
Actriz en una serie de drama:
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Elenco de una serie de comedia
- “Dead to Me”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Great”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “Ted Lasso”
Actor en una serie de comedia:
- Nicolas Hoult, “The Great
- Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Actriz en una serie de comedia:
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”
Actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
- Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Elenco de dobles:
- “The Boys”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Westworld”
