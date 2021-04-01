Aquí el listado con las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” – L-Gante y Papu DJ

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” – Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “L-Gante Rkt” – L-Gante y Papu DJ

6.- “Acaramelao” – María Becerra

7.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza

10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” – Sech

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Juju Juju” – El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach

7.- “Siempre fine” – Ak4:20

8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Explícito” – Mike Towers

10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis

5.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “911” – Sech

7.- “Bichota” – Karol G

8.- “Chimbita” – Feid y Sky Rompiendo

9.- “Reloj” – Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” – Sech

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Flamenco y bachata” – Daviles de Novelda

6.- “Travesuras (remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

7.- “Ingobernable” – C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

8.- “No te decides” – Dudi

9.- “Solo” – Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes

10.- “No te enamores (remix)” – Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

MÉXICO

1.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis

2.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

3.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Bichota” – Karol G

6.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

8.- “Hawái” – Maluma

9.- “Reloj” – Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

