Aquí el listado con las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” – L-Gante y Papu DJ
2.- “Además de mí (remix)” – Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “L-Gante Rkt” – L-Gante y Papu DJ
6.- “Acaramelao” – María Becerra
7.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza
10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro
CHILE
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “911” – Sech
5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
6.- “Juju Juju” – El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach
7.- “Siempre fine” – Ak4:20
8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
9.- “Explícito” – Mike Towers
10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza
COLOMBIA
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis
5.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
6.- “911” – Sech
7.- “Bichota” – Karol G
8.- “Chimbita” – Feid y Sky Rompiendo
9.- “Reloj” – Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
ESPAÑA
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “911” – Sech
3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “Flamenco y bachata” – Daviles de Novelda
6.- “Travesuras (remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel
7.- “Ingobernable” – C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo
8.- “No te decides” – Dudi
9.- “Solo” – Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes
10.- “No te enamores (remix)” – Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy
MÉXICO
1.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis
2.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
3.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “Bichota” – Karol G
6.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
7.- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
8.- “Hawái” – Maluma
9.- “Reloj” – Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro