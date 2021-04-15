Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
Argentina y sus 10 canciones más populares
1.- “Wacha” – KHEA y Duki
2.- “Además de mí (remix)” – Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
3.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” – L-Gante y Papu DJ
4.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
6.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
7.- “Acaramelao” – María Becerra
8.- “911” – Sech
9.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
El Top10 de Chile
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “911” – Sech
3.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
4.- “AM” – Nio García y Flow La Movie
5.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
6.- “Explícito” – Mike Towers
7.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza
10.- “No te enamores (remix)” – Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy
Las más famosas de Colombia
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “911” – Sech
5.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis
6.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
7.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
8.- “El Makinon” – Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
9.- “Chimbita” – Feid y Sky Rompiendo
10.- “Purrito apa” – Feid y ICON
Las canciones más populares de España
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Flamenco y bachata” – Daviles de Novelda
3.- “911” – Sech
4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
5.- “Travesuras (remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel
6.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
7.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
8.- “Me fijé” – Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro
9.- “Ingobernable” – C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo
10.- “AM” – Nio García y Flow La Movie
México y las más escuchadas
1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis
3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía
6.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
7.- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
8.- “Bichota” – Karol G
9.- “911” – Sech
10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro
Sigue leyendo:
¿Dónde puedes ver las películas nominadas a los Oscar?
The Weeknd encabeza nominaciones a los Premios iHeartRadio