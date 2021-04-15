Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

Argentina y sus 10 canciones más populares

1.- “Wacha” – KHEA y Duki

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” – Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” – L-Gante y Papu DJ

4.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Acaramelao” – María Becerra

8.- “911” – Sech

9.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

El Top10 de Chile

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” – Sech

3.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

4.- “AM” – Nio García y Flow La Movie

5.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

6.- “Explícito” – Mike Towers

7.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

8.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” – Boza

10.- “No te enamores (remix)” – Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

Las más famosas de Colombia

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” – Sech

5.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis

6.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

7.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “El Makinon” – Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

9.- “Chimbita” – Feid y Sky Rompiendo

10.- “Purrito apa” – Feid y ICON

Las canciones más populares de España

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Flamenco y bachata” – Daviles de Novelda

3.- “911” – Sech

4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” – Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

5.- “Travesuras (remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

6.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

8.- “Me fijé” – Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

9.- “Ingobernable” – C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

10.- “AM” – Nio García y Flow La Movie

México y las más escuchadas

1.- “Fiel” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Telepatía” – Kali Uchis

3.- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Bandido” – Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “La noche de anoche” – Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

7.- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

8.- “Bichota” – Karol G

9.- “911” – Sech

10.- “Baila conmigo” – Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

