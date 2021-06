5. Ciudad de Nueva York, Estados Unidos

Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck before the Manhattan skyline as they watch an annular solar eclipse in New York on June 10, 2021. Northeast states in the US saw a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun’s disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called «ring of fire.» Ed JONES / AFP