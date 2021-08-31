martes, agosto 31, 2021

«Flowrider», un deporte que puso Al Extremo a Humano al Límite

El «Flowrider» es un deporte que incorpora elementos del surf, skate, etc. Una disciplina que tiene un campeonato a nivel mundial cada año y existen tres modalidades el Flowrider, flowbarrel y el latitube. Rahmar se aventuró ¡Al Extremo!

