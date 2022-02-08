Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

“The Power of the Dog” («El poder del perro») de Netflix encabezó el martes la lista de nominados al Oscar con 12 menciones, seguida de cerca por la épica de ciencia ficción “Dune” («Duna»), que recibió 10. Guillermo del Toro figuró en el apartado de mejor película con “Nightmare Alley” («El callejón de las almas perdidas»), Lin-Manuel Miranda en el de mejor canción con “Dos oruguitas» de “Encanto” y Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz como actores protagónicos de “Being the Ricardos” («Ser los Ricardo») y “Madres paralelas”, respectivamente.

Las nominadas a mejor película son: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” («No miren arriba»), “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard” («Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora”), “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story” («Amor sin barreras»).

Las nominadas a mejor actriz son, además de Cruz, Jessica Chastain por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” («Los ojos de Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman por “The Lost Daughter” («La niña perdida»), Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos” y Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”.

Por el premio al mejor actor, Bardem compite con Will Smith por “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch por “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick … Boom!” y Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of Macbeth” («La tragedia de Macbeth»).

El premio a la mejor actriz de reparto se lo disputarán Jessie Buckley por “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana DeBose por “West Side Story”, Judi Dench por “Belfast”, Kirsten Dunst por “The Power of the Dog” y Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.

El de mejor actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur por “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The Power of the Dog”, Jesse Plemons por “The Power of the Dog” y J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”.

Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar

Mejor película:

“Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

Dirección:

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”.

Actor:

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of McBeth”.

Actriz:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

Actor de reparto:

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Actriz de reparto:

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”.

Cinematografía:

“Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Guion adaptado:

“CODA”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Power of the Dog”.

Guion original:

“Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Worst Person in the World”.

Música original:

“Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “Madres paralelas”, Alberto Iglesias; “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original:

“Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario:

“Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, «Nighmare Alley», Luis Sequeira; “West Side Story”.

Efectos visuales:

“Dune”, “Free Guy”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

Cortometraje:

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.

Cortometraje animado:

“Affairs of the Art”, “Bestia”, “Boxballet”, «Robin Robin», “The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental:

“Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball», “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Largometraje documental:

“Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

Largometraje internacional:

“Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).

Edición:

“Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”.

Cinta animada:

“Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Diseño de producción:

“Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Maquillaje y peinado:

“Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune», “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sonido:

“Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.